Flower One Provides Update on Convertible Debenture Interest Payment

The aggregate interest payment due on December 31, 2020 is CDN$2,457,983, and as of today’s date, the aggregate principal amount outstanding on the Debentures is US$28,194,970. All of the Debentures bear interest at 9.5%. Under the terms of the Debentures, the Company has 30 days from the interest payment due date to pay the interest, before there will be an event of default under the Debentures.

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, announced today that it does not intend to make the applicable interest payments due on December 31, 2020 related to its Unsecured Convertible Debentures issued in March 2019 and November 2019 (collectively the " Debentures ").

The Company continues to pursue a range of financing alternatives, and has determined that it is prudent for the Company to preserve cash in the short term pending further information about the availability and terms of any such alternatives. In this regard, the Board of Directors has formed a special committee comprised of independent directors to pursue and consider various alternatives.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

