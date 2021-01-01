 

Flower One Provides Update on Convertible Debenture Interest Payment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.01.2021, 00:26  |  67   |   |   

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, announced today that it does not intend to make the applicable interest payments due on December 31, 2020 related to its Unsecured Convertible Debentures issued in March 2019 and November 2019 (collectively the "Debentures").

The aggregate interest payment due on December 31, 2020 is CDN$2,457,983, and as of today’s date, the aggregate principal amount outstanding on the Debentures is US$28,194,970. All of the Debentures bear interest at 9.5%. Under the terms of the Debentures, the Company has 30 days from the interest payment due date to pay the interest, before there will be an event of default under the Debentures.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu MDAX (Performance)!
Long
Basispreis 0,00€
Hebel 14,62
Ask 2,11
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 0,00€
Hebel 22,69
Ask 1,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Company continues to pursue a range of financing alternatives, and has determined that it is prudent for the Company to preserve cash in the short term pending further information about the availability and terms of any such alternatives. In this regard, the Board of Directors has formed a special committee comprised of independent directors to pursue and consider various alternatives.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One currently produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including: flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s flagship, 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large-scale cannabis cultivation, processing and manufacturing. Flower One also operates a second production facility with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that produces several of the nation’s top-performing edible brands.

Seite 1 von 3
Flower One Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flower One Provides Update on Convertible Debenture Interest Payment Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, announced today that it does not intend to make the applicable interest payments due on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the ...
JetBlue Will Ring in the New Year with Its New Airbus A220-300 Aircraft
Richland County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online
CytRx Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Regulatory Review of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Lemonade Ends 2020 With Over One Million Active Customers
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Co-Chief Investment Officer Appointments and ...
Central Garden & Pet To Acquire Green Garden
Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification
Mogo Establishes ATM Equity Program
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Flower One Announces Appointment of Nitin Kaushal to Board of Directors