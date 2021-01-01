Tribune Publishing Company Announces Designation of Special Committee of its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) today announced that it has designated a special committee of its Board of Directors to act on behalf of the Company in respect of the acquisition proposal made by Alden Global Capital on December 14, 2020. The special committee consists of three independent members of the Board of Directors. The special committee has engaged Lazard as its financial advisor and Davis Polk & and Wardwell LLP as its legal counsel.



No assurance can be given that Alden’s proposal, or any other transaction, will be consummated. The Company does not intend to disclose developments regarding these matters unless and until the special committee its Board of Directors determines there is a need to update the market.