Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies remains under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the company has not received a decision. As previously announced, the FDA has not provided a new action date for this application. Bristol Myers Squibb continues to work closely with the FDA to support the ongoing review of the BLA for liso-cel and is committed to bringing this therapy to patients.

Since the FDA approval of liso-cel did not occur by December 31, 2020, one of the three required milestones for payment of the Bristol Myers Squibb Contingent Value Right (CVR) (NYSE: BMY-RT) was not met. As a result, on January 1, 2021, the Contingent Value Rights Agreement (CVR Agreement), pursuant to which the CVRs were issued, terminated automatically in accordance with its terms and the CVRs are no longer eligible for payment under the CVR Agreement. The CVRs will no longer trade on the NYSE.