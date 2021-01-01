 

Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.01.2021, 12:59  |  59   |   |   

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior therapies remains under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the company has not received a decision. As previously announced, the FDA has not provided a new action date for this application. Bristol Myers Squibb continues to work closely with the FDA to support the ongoing review of the BLA for liso-cel and is committed to bringing this therapy to patients.

Since the FDA approval of liso-cel did not occur by December 31, 2020, one of the three required milestones for payment of the Bristol Myers Squibb Contingent Value Right (CVR) (NYSE: BMY-RT) was not met. As a result, on January 1, 2021, the Contingent Value Rights Agreement (CVR Agreement), pursuant to which the CVRs were issued, terminated automatically in accordance with its terms and the CVRs are no longer eligible for payment under the CVR Agreement. The CVRs will no longer trade on the NYSE.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu !

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

For additional information, please refer to: https://news.bms.com/news/corporate-financial/2021/Bristol-Myers-Squib ... or call EQ Shareowner Services at 1-833-503-4131.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Creating a Better Future for People with Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision — transforming people’s lives through science. The goal of the company’s cancer research is to deliver medicines that offer each patient a better, healthier life and to make cure a possibility. Building on a legacy across a broad range of cancers that have changed survival expectations for many, Bristol Myers Squibb researchers are exploring new frontiers in personalized medicine, and through innovative digital platforms, are turning data into insights that sharpen their focus. Deep scientific expertise, cutting-edge capabilities and discovery platforms enable the company to look at cancer from every angle. Cancer can have a relentless grasp on many parts of a patient’s life, and Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to taking actions to address all aspects of care, from diagnosis to survivorship. Because as a leader in cancer care, Bristol Myers Squibb is working to empower all people with cancer to have a better future.

Seite 1 von 3
Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma after at least two prior …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Moderna Confirms 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Supply Agreement with the Government of the ...
CytRx Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Regulatory Review of Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
JetBlue Will Ring in the New Year with Its New Airbus A220-300 Aircraft
Flower One Provides Update on Convertible Debenture Interest Payment
Lemonade Ends 2020 With Over One Million Active Customers
Mogo Establishes ATM Equity Program
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Texas Pacific Land Trust Announces Anticipated Distribution Date in Connection with Corporate ...
Central Garden & Pet To Acquire Green Garden
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:22 Uhr
5.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Diese 3 Aktien sind im Moment unfassbar günstig
28.12.20
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis
23.12.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Update on Phase 3 CheckMate -548 Trial Evaluating Patients with Newly Diagnosed MGMT-Methylated Glioblastoma Multiforme
21.12.20
Bristol Myers Squibb to Announce Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 on February 4, 2021
16.12.20
Bristol Myers Squibb Strengthens its Commitment to the Environment with New Corporate Goals
15.12.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow erobert Marke von 30 000 Punkten zurück
15.12.20
Aktien New York: Dow setzt sich fest über 30 000 Punkte
15.12.20
Aktien New York: Freundlich - Dow kann 30 000 Punkte aber nicht halten
15.12.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow zurück über 30 000 Punkte erwartet
13.12.20
3 Value-Aktien, die Warren Buffett hält – und die du vielleicht auch halten solltest

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
81
Auferstanden aus Ruinen? – Welche Zukunft hat Bristol Meyers Squibb?