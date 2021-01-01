 

Bank of Åland Plc Decision on dividend distribution for 2019

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.01.2021, 14:00  |  80   |   |   


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Inside information
January 1, 2021, 3.00 p.m.

Bank of Åland Plc: Decision on dividend distribution for 2019

On January 1, 2021 the Board of Directors of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) approved the distribution of a dividend totalling EUR 1 per share (a regular dividend of EUR 0.80 and a 100th anniversary dividend of EUR 0.20) for the 2019 financial year, in compliance with the authorisation that the Board received from the Bank’s Annual General Meeting on April 2, 2020.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Deutsche Telekom AG!
Short
Basispreis 0,00€
Hebel 12,95
Ask 1,16
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The record date for the dividend distribution is Tuesday, January 5, 2021. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Because of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, on March 28, 2020 the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) recommended that small banks abstain from approving dividend distributions before October 1, 2020. On July 29, 2020 FIN-FSA announced that it was extending its recommendation not to make binding decisions on dividend distributions before January 1, 2021. The Bank of Åland obeyed these non-binding recommendations.

On December 18 FIN-FSA issued a new non-binding recommendation that – in practice – further extends the limitation on dividends or share buy-backs until September 30, 2021. The Bank of Åland is choosing not to follow this recommendation.

The Bank of Åland’s earnings for the 2019 financial year were the highest in the Bank’s 100-year history. The Bank’s forecast for the 2020 financial year indicates a net operating profit that will be better or significantly better than its 2019 net operating profit of EUR 33.2 M.   

In terms of return on equity, the Bank of Åland is among the most profitable full-service banks in Europe. The regulatory recommendations do not distinguish between the strongest and the weakest bank in Europe.

The Bank’s Board of Directors has carefully weighed the risks that may be associated with a dividend distribution under the prevailing circumstances.

The Board notes that earnings for the 2019 financial year and the forecast for 2020 together make the Bank’s dividend payment capacity significantly larger than during previous years. The Bank’s non-performing loans are still at low levels, and profit generation is expected to continue at a high level. So far it has not been necessary to utilise the extra impairment loss provisions that the Bank made during Q1 2020 because of the pandemic.

Regulatory authorities have classified all banks in Finland, except the two largest, as “less significant institutions”. This implies that the Bank of Åland and the other banks in this category are not expected to be rescued by the government in case of any future crisis. For more than a century the Bank of Åland has acted with a long-term perspective and responsibly, which we also intend to do in the future.

The regulatory recommendations challenge the prerequisites for long-term shareholders to invest in banks. For “less significant institutions”, it is vital to have long-term shareholders and for them to be there if any future crisis should require their input.

For this reason, the Bank of Åland’s Board believes that the long-term risks to the Bank may be larger if – based on our current level of earnings and risks − we choose to follow the regulatory recommendation than if we also begin to take the Bank’s other important stakeholder groups into account. 

One of these stakeholder groups is the Bank’s approximately 5,300 shareholders in the Åland Islands, who own about 56 per cent of the Bank. In the Board’s assessment, the Åland community has a substantially greater need for these dividends than the Bank of Åland has.

The now-approved dividend distribution for the 2019 financial year − as well as a dividend distribution for the 2020 financial year in accordance with the Bank’s dividend policy − have already been subtracted from the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital. Implementation of a dividend distribution will thus not affect the Bank of Åland’s important key ratios for capital adequacy. A previously planned Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital contribution during the first half of 2021 will de facto further strengthen the Bank of Åland’s already robust capital adequacy ratios.  

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel. +358 40 512 7505


Bank of Aland Pfd.(B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of Åland Plc Decision on dividend distribution for 2019   Bank of Åland PlcInside informationJanuary 1, 2021, 3.00 p.m. Bank of Åland Plc: Decision on dividend distribution for 2019 On January 1, 2021 the Board of Directors of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) approved the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Gold Resource Corporation Appoints New Leadership in Conjunction With Nevada Spin-Off
Xebec Completes Transformative Acquisition of HyGear
PureK Holdings Corp. to Acquire No B.S. Skincare, a Clean Ingredient Skincare Company
Platinex Completes Oversubscribed Flow Through Private Placement
McEwen Mining Closes Flow-Through Financing
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Approved to be Corporate Exhibitor at 2021 CTIC Capital Pre-J.P. Morgan ...
Fancamp closes a non-Brokered private placement flow-through financing
Aravive Announces Board Member Transition to Advisory Role
Norsk Hydro: Hydro-Lyse hydropower transaction completed
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Bank of Åland Plc: Sofie Holmström new Executive Team member at Bank of Åland Plc
14.12.20
Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Lampi)