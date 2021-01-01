Founders Advantage Completes Acquisition of Dominion Lending Centres, Name Change and Corporate Reorganization

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V: FCF) (“FAC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all of the limited partnership units of Dominion Lending Centres Limited Partnership (“DLC LP”) that the Corporation did not otherwise own in exchange for an aggregate of 26,774,054 non-voting series 1 class B preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”). Concurrent with completing the Acquisition, the Corporation completed a private placement of 4,285,714 class “A” common shares (“Common Shares”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.5 million (the “Private Placement”). The Corporation paid the proceeds from the Private Placement, and issued an additional 4,285,714 Common Shares, to the holders of the Preferred Shares to remove the provisions in the Preferred Shares providing the holders with a disproportionate share of future cash distributions above a defined threshold amount (the “Inversion Rights”). Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Corporation wound-up DLC LP, amalgamated with Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (“DLC”) and changed the name of the Corporation to Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (collectively, the “Reorganization”).



As previously announced, the Corporation obtained shareholder approval for the Acquisition and the Reorganization on December 15, 2020. Further details regarding the Acquisition and the Reorganization are set out below.

The Acquisition

Effective December 31, 2020, the Corporation acquired full ownership of DLC LP in exchange for 26,774,054 Preferred Shares. The actual number of Preferred Shares is an arbitrary number for administrative convenience as the Preferred Shares have fixed entitlements and are not convertible into Common Shares. The Preferred Shares are non-voting and non-convertible into Common Shares, will not be listed on any exchange, and will provide the Preferred Shareholders with similar economic and legal entitlements as the acquired units of DLC LP. The terms and conditions of the Preferred Shares are set out in the Corporation’s information circular dated November 9, 2020 (which is available on SEDAR).