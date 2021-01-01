 

KayMaur Holdings Ltd. acquires Class “A” Common Shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.01.2021, 18:17  |  76   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KayMaur Holdings Ltd. (“KayMaur”) reports that on December 31, 2020, KayMaur acquired 4,071,000 Class “A” common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (“Founders”) from treasury at a deemed price of $1.75 per Common Share for total consideration of $7,124,250. The acquisition of Common Shares was completed in connection with the Inversion Rights Termination Transaction and related transactions (collectively, the “Reorganization”) disclosed in Founder’s information circular dated November 9, 2020 (the “Circular”).

KayMaur is incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and its principal business is an investment company. Gary Mauris (“Mauris”) and Chris Kayat (“Kayat”) control KayMaur.

Prior to giving effect to the Reorganization, KayMaur owned, or exercised control or direction over, 12,453,331 Common Shares, representing approximately 32.7% of the 38,082,513 issued and outstanding Common Shares calculated on an undiluted basis. Following the Reorganization, KayMaur owned, or exercised control or direction over, 16,524,331 Shares, representing approximately 35.4% of the 46,653,941 issued and outstanding Common Shares, calculated on an undiluted basis, an increase of approximately 2.7%.

KayMaur acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. KayMaur may from time to time decide to acquire additional securities, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold securities of the Issuer or develop plans or intentions relating to the foregoing, in each case, depending on market and economic conditions, the business and prospects of Founders and other relevant factors.

As part of the Reorganization, KayMaur also acquired 25,432,674 series 1, class B non-voting preferred shares (the “Preferred Shares”), representing 95% of the issued and outstanding Preferred Shares. Further, concurrent with the issuance of the Preferred Shares, the holders of the Preferred Shares entered into an Investors Rights Agreement with Founders that provides the holders of Preferred Shares with certain governance rights. Details regarding the Investors Rights Agreement are set out in the Circular and a copy of the agreement is available for review on SEDAR.

KayMaur and Founders relied on the “Asset Acquisition” exemption set out in Section 2.12 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions.

Founders head office is located at 400, 2207 – 4th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta T2S 1X1.

This news release is issued in accordance with the early warning requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. An early warning report relating to the Transaction will be filed by KayMaur with applicable securities regulators and will be available for viewing under Founders’ SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. A copy of the early warning report may be obtained by contacting the individual at the contact information provided below.

KayMaur Holdings Ltd.
2215 Coquitlam Avenue
Port Coquitlam, British Columbia
V3B 1J6

Attention: Gary Mauris or Chris Kayat

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Founders Advantage Capital (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KayMaur Holdings Ltd. acquires Class “A” Common Shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - KayMaur Holdings Ltd. (“KayMaur”) reports that on December 31, 2020, KayMaur acquired 4,071,000 Class “A” common shares (“Common Shares”) in the capital of Founders Advantage Capital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Gold Resource Corporation Appoints New Leadership in Conjunction With Nevada Spin-Off
Xebec Completes Transformative Acquisition of HyGear
Norsk Hydro: Hydro-Lyse hydropower transaction completed
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ISSUES STATEMENT
Better Collective becomes majority owner in Mindway AI
Indiva Grants Incentive Stock Options and Announces Interest Payment on Debentures
Fancamp closes a non-Brokered private placement flow-through financing
Aravive Announces Board Member Transition to Advisory Role
Tribune Publishing Company Announces Designation of Special Committee of its Board of Directors
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
Nevada Copper Completes Key Underground Milestone
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:36 Uhr
Founders Advantage Completes Acquisition of Dominion Lending Centres, Name Change and Corporate Reorganization
15.12.20
Founders Advantage Receives Shareholder Approval for DLC Acquisition and Related Transactions