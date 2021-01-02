 

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.01.2021, 03:00  |  72   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) securities between September 28, 2019 and October 7, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 4, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Intercept’s lead product candidate is Ocaliva (obeticholic acid (“OCA”)), a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”), a rare and chronic liver disease, in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The Company is also developing OCA for various other indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”).

On May 22, 2020, Intercept reported that the FDA “has notified Intercept that its tentatively scheduled June 9, 2020 advisory committee meeting (AdCom) relating to the company’s [NDA] for [OCA] for the treatment of liver fibrosis due to [NASH] has been postponed” to “accommodate the review of additional data requested by the FDA that the company intends to submit within the next week.”

On this news, Intercept’s stock price fell $11.18 per share, or 12.19%, to close at $80.51 per share on May 22, 2020.

On June 29, 2020, Intercept issued a press release announcing that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) rejecting the Company’s NDA for Ocaliva for the treatment of liver fibrosis due to NASH.

On this news, Intercept’s stock price fell $30.79 per share, or 39.73%, to close at $46.70 per share on June 29, 2020.

Then, on October 8, 2020, news outlets reported that Intercept was “facing an investigation from the [FDA] over the potential risk of liver injury in patients taking Ocaliva, [Intercept’s] treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, a rare, chronic liver disease.”

On this news, Intercept’s stock price fell $3.30 per share, or 8.05%, to close at $37.69 per share on October 8, 2020.

The complaint, filed on November 5, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of safety concerns associated with Ocaliva’s use in treating PBC; (ii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of an FDA investigation into Ocaliva’s development, thereby jeopardizing Ocaliva’s continued marketability and the sustainability of its sales; (iii) any purported benefits associated with OCA’s efficacy in treating NASH were outweighed by the risks of its use; (iv) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Company’s NDA for OCA in treating patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH; and (v) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Intercept securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds ACM Research, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
New York City REIT, Inc. Announces Common Stock Dividend for First Quarter 2021
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Has Been Filed Against GoodRx Holdings, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Triterras, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Restaurant ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)
29.12.20
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
10.12.20
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Transition
05.12.20
ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ICPT

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
31
INTERCEPT (ICPT) mit Potenzial USD 64.46 (27.9.19)