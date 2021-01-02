 

The "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an annual campaign in Qingdao in the future

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.01.2021, 16:00  |  54   |   |   

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by the Publicity Department of CPC Qingdao Committee and Qingdao Bureau of Culture and Tourism, organized by Qingdao Daily Group (QDG), and co-organized by Qingdao Shinan District Office of Culture and Tourism and QDG Liangyou Books, the 2021 "Gift from Qingdao" program was launched on January 1, 2021 to distribute 10,000 mystery boxes to citizens and tourists in Qingdao in the hope of helping them know better about the city's scenery, attractions, spirit and hospitality to visitors from all directions.

People receiving the mystery boxes at Trestle Bridge Square, Qingdao

On the first day of 2021, at 10am, a volunteer team consisting of writers, artists, Communist Youth League members and ordinary citizens walked onto the Trestle Bridge (one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Qingdao) to distribute the mystery boxes to the passersby. The program's launching ceremony was originally scheduled to take place there, but was canceled due to the precautions against COVID-19. However, this made the gift-giving more surprising.

"I've received gifts from my family, lover and friends, but it was the first time that I received a gift from a city. What's a special love confession!" said a young tourist from Shanghai.

"The gift is so exquisite and creative. I've been moved by the city's sincere welcome," said Miss Wang from Shenzhen.

Five young people from Shandong province's Tai'an and Liaocheng, Shanxi province's Datong, Sichuan province's Liangshan and Anhui province's Chaohu, who entered a university in Qingdao after the 2020 national college entrance exam, also expressed their gratitude and blessings for the city.

It is learnt that the program attracted 100 Qingdao-native writers, artists, exhibition planners and movie stars who are living in and outside Qingdao to make short videos as endorsers for the city. In their videos, they hold the "blue gift box" in their hands to introduce the program to the viewers.

Different recipients could find different gifts in the mystery boxes they got. It might be a book about the city's culture and folk customs, a ticket for a local museum, or a beautiful postcard designed based on the wood engraving picture titled "My Qingdao" created by Qingdao-born artist Jiang Yongjie for the program. Besides, each of them could get a Red Run apple, a specialty of Qingdao's Baoshan Town.

It is reported that the "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an annual campaign in Qingdao in the future. The city in robust development will prepare more gifts to give more surprises to both local citizens and guests from other places.

Contact: Ms. Zhu Yiling
Tel: 0086-532-85911619
Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393788/Stadt_Qingdao.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393789/Stadt_Qingdao.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245709/Qingdao_Logo.jpg

 

Gifts to be distributed under the program

 

Qingdao logo

 

 

 

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an annual campaign in Qingdao in the future QINGDAO, China, Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sponsored by the Publicity Department of CPC Qingdao Committee and Qingdao Bureau of Culture and Tourism, organized by Qingdao Daily Group (QDG), and co-organized by Qingdao Shinan District Office of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGTN: Full text of CMG President Shen Haixiong's New Year address
The "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an annual campaign in Qingdao in the future
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
CHRISTMAS CONCERT 2020 Seen LIVE by More Than 70.000 People Invented by PB ACTION Eventbureau - No ...
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency
The World's First New Year's Eve Party in the Metaverse
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods