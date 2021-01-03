NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update

Company Achieved New Records for Monthly and Quarterly Deliveries; Annual Delivery Reached 43,728 Vehicles in 2020

NIO delivered 7,007 vehicles in December 2020, increasing by 121.0% year-over-year





NIO delivered 17,353 vehicles in the three months ended December 2020, increasing by 111.0% year-over-year





NIO delivered 43,728 vehicles in 2020 in total, increasing by 112.6% year-over-year





Cumulative deliveries of ES8, ES6 and EC6 as of December 31, 2020 reached 75,641

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer in China’s premium smart electric vehicle market, today provided its December, fourth quarter and full year 2020 delivery results.

NIO delivered 7,007 vehicles in December 2020, setting a new monthly record representing a strong 121.0% year-over-year growth. The deliveries consisted of 2,009 ES8s, the Company’s 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, 2,493 ES6s, the Company’s 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, and 2,505 EC6s, the Company’s 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV. NIO delivered 17,353 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 111.0% year-over-year and exceeding the higher end of the Company’s quarterly guidance. As of December 31, 2020, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 75,641 vehicles, of which 43,728 were delivered in 2020.

“2020 has been a challenging year for the whole world. Against this backdrop, NIO has achieved consecutive record-highs along the way, and closed the year on a high note with a remarkable December deliveries of over 7,000 vehicles,” said William Bin Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of NIO. “These results are attributable to the growing recognition of our premium brand, the competitive and compelling products and services, the expanding sales network, and most importantly, the continuous support from our passionate and loyal user community. The innovative Battery as a Service (BaaS) model has shown popularity among our users since its launch. With the 100kWh battery pack offered as an option, the penetration of BaaS has reached over 40% among new orders in December, demonstrating its competitiveness and acceptance by our users. At the fourth NIO Day scheduled on January 9th, 2021, we will unveil our new sedan model and share the latest development of our autonomous driving and other core technologies. Aspired by the spirit of 'Always Forward,' the theme of the upcoming NIO Day, we will continue investing in the smart EV technologies, accelerating our new products development, broadening our sales and service network, and striving for the best holistic experiences for our growing user community in 2021 and beyond.”