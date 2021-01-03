Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Saga Pure ASA (the "Company") dated 21 December 2020 regarding completion of a private placement of 30,000,000 new shares in the Company, raising gross proceeds of NOK 87 million (the "Private Placement").

The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new registered share capital of the Company is NOK 4,391,498.31 divided by 439,149,831 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01. However, please note that the share capital increase of NOK 300,000 resolved on 29 December 2020 has not yet been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.