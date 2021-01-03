 

HPQ Deadline Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2021

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HP Inc. (“HP” or the Company”) (NYSE: HPQ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired HP securities between November 6, 2015 and June 21, 2016, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hpq.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and misrepresented HP’s business and financial condition by issuing false and misleading statements regarding HP’s financial performance and, in particular, its revenue, profit margin, and earnings. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants provided positive financial results for HP, but misrepresented and omitted to state that HP’s Supplies channel inventory management and sales practices had resulted in increased channel inventory and decreased revenues and profits.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hpq or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in HP you have until January 4, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

