 

FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform

Chicago, IL, Jan. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (OTC/ETFM) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus LLC (https://purgevirus.com), has completed the first sale of its recently launched Purge Virus Mobile Disinfection (PV-MD) offering via a leading global e-commerce platform as a service (PaaS). Purge Virus recently chose the provider as its online enabler for PV-MD sales because of the substantial direct-to-consumer (DTC) market traction for the one million businesses that run on it in 175 countries generating billions of dollars of annualized gross merchandise volume (GMV). Purge Virus took its first online PV-MD order on December 21, 2020 and is anticipating substantial growth in 2021 as it adds more products to its catalog. Over the near-term, top global B2B e-commerce platforms that have approved PV-MD for listing are similarly expected to activate, which management believes will further boost market awareness and momentum for PV-MD.

PV-MD is one of the most cost-effective ways for facility owners and managers to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) and reduce the spread of COVID-19. The portable device that combines ultraviolet light (UVC) with photo plasma has proven disinfection capabilities for viruses while removing odors through ionization. The device simply rests on or mounts on janitorial or housekeeping carts; afterwards, the service provider plugs it in to any standard wall outlet in the room that they are cleaning and, when done, the technology travels from room to room. The device disinfects the air while rooms are cleaned making deployment simple, fast, and cost effective. PV-MD is ideal for schools, senior living properties (retirement homes, nursing homes, and assisted living communities), hotels, motels, offices, and any other facility that has staff or contract cleaning services.

Said Charlie Szoradi, CEO Purge Virus, “Some of our customers have embraced in-duct and wall mounted systems to systemically disinfect the air continuously through their buildings. Others have asked about solutions that do not require the time and cost to retrofit Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems. Our PV-MD offering was born out of a meeting in December with the owner of a motel that is part of a nationwide chain looking for disinfection solutions for their 30,000 rooms. PV-MD is a cost-effective way to maximize available disinfection technology for 2021 and beyond.”

