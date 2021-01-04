 

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 01:00  |  105   |   |   

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that Ocumension Therapeutics, a China-based ophthalmic pharmaceutical company traded on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (1477.HK), has made a $15.7 million equity investment in EyePoint. Under the terms of the agreement, Ocumension has purchased approximately 3.01 million shares of EyePoint’s common stock at a five-day trailing volume weighted average price as of the close of trading on December 29, 2020 of approximately $5.22 per share.

“This investment underscores our continued strong partnership with Ocumension for YUTIQ and DEXYCU in Asia,” said Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “We are excited about the significant potential of these products in both the U.S. and in Asia and for our R&D pipeline, including the Phase 1 trial of EYP-1901 in wet age-related macular degeneration that is expected to commence in the coming months.”

“We are delighted to support our partnership with EyePoint through this investment, as we prepare for the development and commercialization of YUTIQ and DEXYCU, under Ocumension branded labels, across Asian markets,” said Ye Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Ocumension. “We share EyePoint’s commitment to rapidly advancing new treatments for ocular disease in attractive markets and look forward to commercial launches in China in the coming year.”

In conjunction with the investment, Ye Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Ocumension has been appointed to the EyePoint Board of Directors, replacing Kristine Peterson who has stepped down from the board effective December 31, 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents are estimated to be approximately $44 million on December 31, 2020, including the net proceeds from the Ocumension equity investment. The cash and cash equivalents estimate as of December 31, 2020 was calculated prior to the completion of a review by the Company’s independent registered accounting firm and is therefore subject to adjustment. Cash on hand, combined with cash inflows from anticipated product sales and continued cash conservation activities are expected to fund the Company’s operating plan into the second half of 2021, assuming no significant increase in COVID-19-related closures that would considerably decrease the frequency of ophthalmology office visits or the number of cataract surgical procedures performed across the U.S.

Seite 1 von 3
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension Therapeutics WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that Ocumension Therapeutics, a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Saga Pure Asa: Share Capital Increase Registered
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $16.5 Million Monetization of ILUVIEN Royalty with SWK Holdings Corporation
08.12.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split