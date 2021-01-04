 

Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) (the “Company”), a premier global nutrition company, today announced that on January 3, 2021, it entered into an agreement to repurchase approximately $600 million of the Company’s common shares beneficially owned by Carl C. Icahn and certain of his affiliates (“Icahn Enterprises”), at a purchase price of $48.05 per share, the closing price of Herbalife Nutrition’s common shares on December 31, 2020, the last trading day prior to the execution of the purchase agreement. The purchase of the shares will be funded from Herbalife Nutrition’s cash on hand and existing credit facility. The repurchase announced today is a part of the Company’s 2018 share repurchase program that, including the shares to be repurchased in this transaction, will have resulted in the Company repurchasing a total of approximately $1.5 billion in shares.

The transaction is expected to close no later than January 7, 2021, and Icahn Enterprises will then hold approximately 8 million Herbalife Nutrition common shares, representing approximately 6% of the outstanding shares.

Pursuant to a support agreement entered into in 2013, at a time when the Company was under pressure from short sellers, the Company agreed to give Icahn Enterprises five board seats for as long as it held at least 14 million Company common shares. In light of the fact that this transaction will take Icahn Enterprises’s holdings under this threshold, all five director designees previously nominated by Icahn Enterprises resigned from the Company’s board of directors on January 3, 2021 and the support agreement was terminated at the same time.

John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition, said, “Our decision to repurchase these shares is a testament to the strength of our business and our long-term growth prospects. I am grateful to Carl for his friendship, advice and support and deeply appreciate his unwavering faith in our company, our products and our distributors. He was certainly there when we needed him. Carl took the time to get to know us and understand the benefits of our products and our direct sales business model and we have delivered value for him and our other shareholders. I look forward to his continued contributions as he will remain one of our largest shareholders. I am also grateful for his Board representatives, who have provided invaluable guidance and insight that has contributed to our impressive growth.”

