Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors

TORONTO and BROSSARD, Québec, Jan. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“ Bitfarms ”, or the “ Company ”) ( TSXV:BITF ) (U.S.:OTC:BFARF), a Canadian publicly listed bitcoin mining operation, has entered into subscription agreements with certain institutional investors for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$20.0 million in a private placement in the United States of its equity securities, comprised of 8,888,889 common shares along with warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 8,888,889 common shares at a purchase price of CAD$2.25 per common share and associated warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of CAD$2.75 per common share and exercise period of three years. The net proceeds of the private placement will be used by the Company principally to acquire additional miners, expand infrastructure, and improve its working capital position.

“We are pleased to welcome these investors to Bitfarms as we continue to grow our miner count. There has never been a more exciting time to be a part of the cryptocurrency mining industry. We are very pleased to have established an institutional presence in the United States.,” said Emiliano Grodzki, CEO of Bitfarms.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement in the United States.

Bitfarms has sights set on growth and expansion towards its mission to provide 3 Exahash of computing power by the end of 2021, which will continue to contribute to the rapid growth of the global, decentralized financial economy.

Notes

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.