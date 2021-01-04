 

UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021   

Regulatory News:

To accelerate and tighten the annual reporting cycle, the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) has decided to hold future Annual General Meetings (AGM) at the beginning of April. The earlier AGM date aligns with UBS’s intention to publish its annual report in early March. UBS's next AGM will therefore take place on Thursday, 8 April 2021, instead of 28 April 2021. For the following year, UBS plans to hold its AGM on 6 April 2022.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and related restrictions and uncertainty, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the 2021 AGM as a webcast again. Protecting the health of shareholders and employees continues to be UBS’s number one priority and therefore, it will not be possible to physically attend the AGM. Shareholders will be asked to exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy.



