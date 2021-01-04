 

ENCAVIS AG starts into 2021 with its new Stock Exchange Initial 'ECV'

ENCAVIS starts into 2021 with its new Stock Exchange Initial "ECV"

Hamburg, January 4, 2021 - SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, Stock Exchange Initial: ECV), will be listed from now on with its the new Stock Exchange Initial ECV - corresponding to its Company name (hitherto CAP according to its former Company name Capital Stage).

"We are pleased to mirror our Company name ENCAVIS in our current Stock exchange initial ECV: Representing our Vision to combine smart financing with investments in sustainable and profitable production and marketing of Renewable Energy", Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, underlined the future identity of Corporate purpose, Company name and Stock Exchange Initial of the Group.


About ENCAVIS:

ENCAVIS AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; Stock Exchange Initial: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The sustainable power generation assets generate stable revenues through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The ENCAVIS Group's total generation capacity is currently more than 2.6 gigawatts (GW). Within the ENCAVIS Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the institutional investor segment.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as the UN PRI network. ENCAVIS AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been rated "A" level by MSCI ESG Ratings and "Prime" corporate ESG performance by ISS ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies.

For more information about the company, please visit www.encavis.com

 

Contact:

ENCAVIS AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

