 

Voltalia SA Start of operations at the biomass power plant of Cacao, in French Guiana

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 07:00  |  43   |   |   

Start of operations at the biomass power plant of Cacao, in French Guiana

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that the Cacao biomass plant in French Guiana produced its first kilowatt-hours on December 17, 2020. Thanks to an investment of around €75 million, this biomass power plant produces decarbonated electricity sold at a price below the cost of Guiana's thermal power plants, while contributing to making this Territory autonomous in terms of energy.

Renewable energies, which already account for 50% of the energy mix of French Guiana, are a key solution to meet the growing demand for energy by local households. In this respect, biomass, which enables Voltalia to supply electricity continuously, is particularly well suited to the Territory, where there is an abundance of residues from forestry activities managed sustainably by the ONF. I would like to thank the teams who have successfully completed this project despite all the constraints due to the sanitary crisis" comments Sebastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The Cacao plant, located in the commune of Roura, was designed and built by Voltalia, which is also providing maintenance services. With an installed capacity of 5.1 megawatts, it benefits from a contract with a guaranteed tariff for a 25-year period. Once the current tests have been completed, the output injected into the public grid will be sold at a price below the cost of existing diesel-powered thermal power plants in French Guiana.

The power plant will have a storage capacity thanks to batteries with a capacity of 550 kW / 250 kWh, enabling the power plant's output to be modulated extremely quickly and helping to stabilize the non-interconnected network of French Guiana. This new battery brings Voltalia's storage capacity to 13.1 megawatts locally, where the Group has the largest storage complex of France1.

Combining renewable energies and circular economy, while keeping the primary forest intact.

The Cacao power plant operates continuously2 from the combustion of locally produced wood waste from logging operations sustainably managed by the National Forestry Office (ONF) and sawmills. By recovering a fraction of the wood abandoned in the forest and replacing diesel-powered solutions, the plant will avoid the emission of 28,500 tons of CO2e per year3. In addition, the ashes resulting from the combustion of this natural wood will be made available to farmers in the area to promote soil improvement.

Seite 1 von 2
Voltalia Share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voltalia SA Start of operations at the biomass power plant of Cacao, in French Guiana Start of operations at the biomass power plant of Cacao, in French Guiana Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces that the Cacao biomass plant in French Guiana produced its first …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Saga Pure Asa: Share Capital Increase Registered
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Warrant Exercise
Voltalia SA: Start of operations at the biomass power plant of Cacao, in French Guiana
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
ObsEva appoints David Renas as Chief Financial Officer
Innate Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Voltalia SA: the Sarry wind farm produces its first kilowatt-hours
10.12.20
Voltalia SA: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of November 30, 2020