 

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Warrant Exercise

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 07:00  |  40   |   |   

Oslo, 4 January 2021

This announcement is submitted on behalf of certain primary insiders in Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company").

On 31 December 2020, Kevin Barber, CEO of Thinfilm, submitted written instructions to exercise 909,090 Warrants A. If and when subsequently approved by the board of directors, each Warrant A will be converted into one new share in the Company, totaling 909,090 new shares, upon payment of the exercise price of 0.11 NOK per share. Following approval of the warrant exercise and subsequent issuance of shares, Kevin Barber would hold a total of 1,818,180 shares, 909,090 Warrants B, and 32,331,560 incentive subscription rights (SRs) in Thinfilm.

On 31 December 2020, chair of the board Morten Opstad and close associates of Morten Opstad submitted written instructions to exercise a total of 1,996,542 Warrants A. If and when subsequently approved by the board of directors, each Warrant A will be converted into one new share in the Company, totaling 1,996,542 new shares, upon payment of the exercise price of 0.11 NOK per share. Following approval of the warrant exercise and subsequent issuance of shares, Morten Opstad and close associates would hold a total of 4,938,847 shares, 1,996,542 Warrants B, 846,308 Warrants C, and 4,600,000 incentive subscription rights (SRs) in Thinfilm.

On 31 December 2020, board member Jon Castor submitted written instructions to exercise 909,090 Warrants A. If and when subsequently approved by the board of directors, each Warrant A will be converted into one new share in the Company, totaling 909,090 new shares, upon payment of the exercise price of 0.11 NOK per share. Following approval of the warrant exercise and subsequent issuance of shares, Jon Castor would hold a total of 1,909,089 shares, 909,090 Warrants B, 90,909 Warrants C, and 5,000,000 incentive subscription rights (SRs) in Thinfilm.

On 31 December 2020, board member Kelly Doss submitted written instructions to exercise 454,545 Warrants A. If and when subsequently approved by the board of directors, each Warrant A will be converted into one new share in the Company, totaling 454,545 new shares, upon payment of the exercise price of 0.11 NOK per share. Following approval of the warrant exercise and subsequent issuance of shares, Kelly Doss would hold a total of 1,242,423 shares, 454,545 Warrants B, 333,333 Warrants C, and 2,500,000 incentive subscription rights (SRs) in Thinfilm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Thin Film Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Warrant Exercise Oslo, 4 January 2021 This announcement is submitted on behalf of certain primary insiders in Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm" or the "Company"). On 31 December 2020, Kevin Barber, CEO of Thinfilm, submitted written instructions to exercise …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Saga Pure Asa: Share Capital Increase Registered
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Warrant Exercise
Voltalia SA: Start of operations at the biomass power plant of Cacao, in French Guiana
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
ObsEva appoints David Renas as Chief Financial Officer
Innate Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise
18.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights
16.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Reminder of Expiration Date for Warrants A
14.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings
14.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
11.12.20
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights