Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Warrant Exercise

On 31 December 2020, Kevin Barber, CEO of Thinfilm, submitted written instructions to exercise 909,090 Warrants A. If and when subsequently approved by the board of directors, each Warrant A will be converted into one new share in the Company, totaling 909,090 new shares, upon payment of the exercise price of 0.11 NOK per share. Following approval of the warrant exercise and subsequent issuance of shares, Kevin Barber would hold a total of 1,818,180 shares, 909,090 Warrants B, and 32,331,560 incentive subscription rights (SRs) in Thinfilm.

On 31 December 2020, chair of the board Morten Opstad and close associates of Morten Opstad submitted written instructions to exercise a total of 1,996,542 Warrants A. If and when subsequently approved by the board of directors, each Warrant A will be converted into one new share in the Company, totaling 1,996,542 new shares, upon payment of the exercise price of 0.11 NOK per share. Following approval of the warrant exercise and subsequent issuance of shares, Morten Opstad and close associates would hold a total of 4,938,847 shares, 1,996,542 Warrants B, 846,308 Warrants C, and 4,600,000 incentive subscription rights (SRs) in Thinfilm.

On 31 December 2020, board member Jon Castor submitted written instructions to exercise 909,090 Warrants A. If and when subsequently approved by the board of directors, each Warrant A will be converted into one new share in the Company, totaling 909,090 new shares, upon payment of the exercise price of 0.11 NOK per share. Following approval of the warrant exercise and subsequent issuance of shares, Jon Castor would hold a total of 1,909,089 shares, 909,090 Warrants B, 90,909 Warrants C, and 5,000,000 incentive subscription rights (SRs) in Thinfilm.

On 31 December 2020, board member Kelly Doss submitted written instructions to exercise 454,545 Warrants A. If and when subsequently approved by the board of directors, each Warrant A will be converted into one new share in the Company, totaling 454,545 new shares, upon payment of the exercise price of 0.11 NOK per share. Following approval of the warrant exercise and subsequent issuance of shares, Kelly Doss would hold a total of 1,242,423 shares, 454,545 Warrants B, 333,333 Warrants C, and 2,500,000 incentive subscription rights (SRs) in Thinfilm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.