argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference





January 4, 2021



Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.argenx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.