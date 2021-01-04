 

DGAP-News Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.01.2021, 07:25  |  34   |   |   

DGAP-News: Rhotex Inc. / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining

04.01.2021 / 07:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2021 / Rhotex ( www.rhotex.com ) has officially launched 3 miner cases configured with an in-built factory cooling system to ensure 100% efficiency as the chips generate heat. From Rhotex, this first of its kind innovation designed by seasoned crypto industry experts provides an environmentally responsible solution to today's challenges with the traditional miners by consuming lesser power supply compared to the output performance.

Rhotex currently offers a range of products in their new offer: RHO Lite, RHO Pro, and RHO Rack which comes with incredible features such as low power consumption, high-performance output, Wi-Fi/ Ethernet connection, easy setup and productive compatibility with various blockchain options. These combined with its inbuilt cooling system increases expected hash rate conversion hence giving it an edge in the industry. All products in the RHO series were painstakingly analyzed and tried under intense conditions.

Rhotex Inc.'s algorithm solutions integrate world-class hardware and software technologies for edge and cloud-to-edge enterprise solutions and mines Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash at high levels in remarkable time. Hash rate powers in the series include:

RHO Lite: 1000 TH/s - Bitcoin, 5 GH/s - Ethereum

RHO Pro: 1800 TH/s - Bitcoin, 10 GH/s - Ethereum and

RHO Rack: 4100 TH/s - Bitcoin, 20 GH/s - Ethereum.

Roberts Evans, CEO for Rhotex Inc. in a statement says the RHO series is an easy to use miner that optimizes energy efficiency while providing maximum output. "It's our way of contributing our quota to a green environment by creating an eco-friendly design with an in-built cooling system that has very low carbon emission. This is the first of its kind. We are very delighted by the opportunities this innovation offers," he further added.

To access the wide range of products on offer and learn more about Rhotex visit www.rhotex.com

About Rhotex:

Rhotex Inc. is the company behind the RHO Miner series which are eco-friendly high-quality cryptocurrency miners with an in-built cooling system that delivers extremely high hash power with low energy consumption. Their partners include Equinix, Avenga, Etiya, Altiostar, and many more. Headquartered in Toronto Canada, the company currently has facilities in Australia.

Contact Information:

Rhotex Inc.
Torrie Fontan
747-216-1067

SOURCE: Rhotex Inc


04.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1158110  04.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1158110&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining DGAP-News: Rhotex Inc. / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining 04.01.2021 / 07:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rhotex Inc Launches …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger receives up to 22.5 million euros in public funding to build environmentally friendly ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger erhält bis zu 22.5 Mio. Euro öffentliche Gelder für den Aufbau einer ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG startet in das Börsenjahr 2021 mit dem Börsenkürzel 'ECV'
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG starts into 2021 with its new Stock Exchange Initial 'ECV'
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Existing bitcoin mining customer expands contract volume by more than 200 MW
DGAP-News: Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Closing der Veräußerung der Gallus-Gruppe Anfang 2021 erwartet
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Der Vollzug des Kaufvertrags über die Gesellschaftsanteile der IFA Hotel Faro Maspalomas, S.A.U. ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...