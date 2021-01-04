DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Northern Data: Existing bitcoin mining customer expands contract volume by more than 200 MW 04.01.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- The rise of Bitcoin catapults customer demand to new heights

- Northern Data participates in the positive bitcoin price development through performance-based component of customer fees

- Accelerated expansion of up to five new data center locations



Frankfurt am Main - January 4, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, can announce the extension of a customer contract of a volume of ASIC chips worth USD 100 million. The existing customer, from the bitcoin mining sector, is making use of an extension option, which it drew at the end of the year. The USD 100 million order volume of ASIC chips corresponds to an additional capacity of more than 200 MW, which will be allocated to Northern Data's up-to-five new Scandinavian and Canadian data center locations, among others. The expansion of these new HPC data centers is being accelerated due to the massive growth in customer demand.

In addition to the expanded order volume, Northern Data also benefits from a performance-based remuneration component with this customer on top of the basic fee, meaning that Northern Data participates in the positive development of the bitcoin price. This additional revenue driver is not included in the Company's forecast for 2021 and therefore represents additional significant upside potential. As recently as mid-December, the Company forecast revenues of EUR 350 million to EUR 400 million with EBITDA of EUR 100 million to EUR 125 million for the 2021 financial year, which has just begun.