 

BW Offshore Contract extension for Abo FPSO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 07:30  |  22   |   |   

Contract extension for Abo FPSO

BW Offshore has signed an extension agreement for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A., until end Q4 2021, with options until Q2 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 35 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 




Disclaimer

