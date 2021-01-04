Contract extension for Abo FPSO

BW Offshore has signed an extension agreement for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A., until end Q4 2021, with options until Q2 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40