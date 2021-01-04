Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 1/2021 – 4 JANUARY 2021
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is
expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|163.460
|667,99
|109.190.309,91
|28 December 2020
|4.665
|693,91
|3.237.086,88
|28 December 2020
|4.000
|705,55
|2.822.183,60
|30 December 2020
|3.745
|712,66
|2.668.926,68
|Accumulated under the program
|175.870
|670,49
|117.918.507,07
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 658.365 shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
