Pfeiffer Vacuum New CEO Dr. Britta Giesen Takes Office

Asslar, January 4, 2021. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum"), a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, announced today that Dr. Britta Giesen has taken over the function of Chairwoman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of January 1, 2021. The appointment was announced in June 2020 and is now being implemented as planned. Together with Management Board member Wolfgang Ehrk (Chief Operations Officer), Dr. Britta Giesen is assuming responsibility for the strategic and operational development of Pfeiffer Vacuum.

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board I can say that we are impressed by Dr. Britta Giesen's dynamic and team oriented leadership style and decisive actions since joining Pfeiffer Vacuum in October 2020," said Ms. Ayla Busch, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board. "All the best wishes to Dr. Eric Taberlet, our outgoing CEO, for his retirement. Under Dr. Taberlet's leadership Pfeiffer Vacuum has undergone a transformation to be a more global, integrated and agile company. We would like to thank him for his leadership, important contributions and the successful transition of his responsibilities."

Dr. Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: "Pfeiffer Vacuum is a successful global innovation leader in the vacuum industry and has a committed leadership and employee team in place that is focused on growth and profitability. I am honored to lead this team and to work together on achieving our potential and meeting our customers' and the markets' needs."

Dr. Britta Giesen (54) holds a degree in industrial engineering (mechanical engineering, operations research). Her previous positions include Chief Operations Officer at ISS Facility Services Holding, CEO at ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions and Senior Vice President of the Submersible Pumps business unit at KSB.



About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum (ticker symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coating and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide. The Company employs approximately 3,300 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies, and operates 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.



For more information, please go to: group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com

