Agillic A/S has entered into a Certified Adviser Agreement with Norden CEF

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.



Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com



Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 4 January 2021.



