 

Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 08:00  |  86   |   |   

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce the following events:

Talaxis Warrant Exercise

With the objective of minimising dilution to Mkango shareholders, Talaxis Limited (“Talaxis”) has agreed with Mkango to amend the terms of a warrant held by Talaxis (the “Warrant”) to enable a cashless exercise. Under this amendment Talaxis has agreed to a cashless exercise of the Warrant for 1,000,000 common shares (“New Shares”) in lieu of payment for 12,000,000 Shares at 6.6 pence. The Warrant was due to expire on 31 December 2020. This amendment significantly reduces the dilution to other Mkango shareholders and avoids the Company issuing 12,000,000 shares at a significant discount to the current market price of Mkango Shares. The amendment of the Warrant and the issuance of the New Shares remain subject to TSX-V acceptance.

Following the issuance of the Shares to Talaxis pursuant to the amended Warrant and taking into account the warrant exercise below, Talaxis will increase its ownership of Mkango from 14,285,715 shares to 15,285,715 shares post-Warrant exercise, representing an increase from 10.7% to 11.3% of the issued and outstanding shares. Talaxis maintains its 49% ownership in the Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project (the “Project”) and its option to acquire a further 26% interest in the Project by arranging financing for project development including funding the equity component thereof.            

Talaxis is a substantial shareholder in Mkango and is therefore a related party as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies. The amendment to the terms of the Warrant is a related party transaction for the purposes of AIM Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The directors of Mkango consider, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, that the terms of the related party transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned.

Non-Executive Director Warrant Exercise

Mr. Shaun Treacy, non-executive director of Mkango, has exercised warrants for 1,200,000 New Shares at a price of 6.6 pence each, for total proceeds to Mkango of £79,200 (US$107,000). Following the warrant exercise, Mr. Treacy will own a 1.4% interest in Mkango.

After these two transactions, there are no further warrants outstanding.

William Dawes, Chief Executive of Mkango stated: “The cashless warrant exercise agreed with Talaxis minimises potential dilution to other Mkango shareholders as the Company enters a transformational period of growth, with anticipated 2021 news flow including results from the ongoing feasibility study for the Songwe Hill rare earths project and the recently completed rutile exploration programme in Malawi, and developments in relation to Maginito and its interest in UK rare earth magnet recycler, HyProMag. Furthermore, the warrant exercise by non-executive director, Shaun Treacy, demonstrates confidence in the Company and the market outlook. With the growing global demand for critical materials related to electric vehicles and wind power, Mkango is uniquely positioned in the rare earths sector, where we anticipate increasing market focus and corporate activity.

Seite 1 von 4
Mkango Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce the following events: Talaxis Warrant Exercise With the objective of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Saga Pure Asa: Share Capital Increase Registered
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
ObsEva appoints David Renas as Chief Financial Officer
Voltalia SA: Start of operations at the biomass power plant of Cacao, in French Guiana
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Warrant Exercise
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Mkango Appoints Bacchus Capital as Strategic and Financial Adviser

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.11.20
18
Mkango - rare earth elements - das neue Gold der Explorer!