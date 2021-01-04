Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director

With the objective of minimising dilution to Mkango shareholders, Talaxis Limited (“Talaxis”) has agreed with Mkango to amend the terms of a warrant held by Talaxis (the “Warrant”) to enable a cashless exercise. Under this amendment Talaxis has agreed to a cashless exercise of the Warrant for 1,000,000 common shares (“New Shares”) in lieu of payment for 12,000,000 Shares at 6.6 pence. The Warrant was due to expire on 31 December 2020. This amendment significantly reduces the dilution to other Mkango shareholders and avoids the Company issuing 12,000,000 shares at a significant discount to the current market price of Mkango Shares. The amendment of the Warrant and the issuance of the New Shares remain subject to TSX-V acceptance.

Following the issuance of the Shares to Talaxis pursuant to the amended Warrant and taking into account the warrant exercise below, Talaxis will increase its ownership of Mkango from 14,285,715 shares to 15,285,715 shares post-Warrant exercise, representing an increase from 10.7% to 11.3% of the issued and outstanding shares. Talaxis maintains its 49% ownership in the Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project (the “Project”) and its option to acquire a further 26% interest in the Project by arranging financing for project development including funding the equity component thereof.

Talaxis is a substantial shareholder in Mkango and is therefore a related party as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies. The amendment to the terms of the Warrant is a related party transaction for the purposes of AIM Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The directors of Mkango consider, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, that the terms of the related party transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned.

Non-Executive Director Warrant Exercise

Mr. Shaun Treacy, non-executive director of Mkango, has exercised warrants for 1,200,000 New Shares at a price of 6.6 pence each, for total proceeds to Mkango of £79,200 (US$107,000). Following the warrant exercise, Mr. Treacy will own a 1.4% interest in Mkango.

After these two transactions, there are no further warrants outstanding.

William Dawes, Chief Executive of Mkango stated: “The cashless warrant exercise agreed with Talaxis minimises potential dilution to other Mkango shareholders as the Company enters a transformational period of growth, with anticipated 2021 news flow including results from the ongoing feasibility study for the Songwe Hill rare earths project and the recently completed rutile exploration programme in Malawi, and developments in relation to Maginito and its interest in UK rare earth magnet recycler, HyProMag. Furthermore, the warrant exercise by non-executive director, Shaun Treacy, demonstrates confidence in the Company and the market outlook. With the growing global demand for critical materials related to electric vehicles and wind power, Mkango is uniquely positioned in the rare earths sector, where we anticipate increasing market focus and corporate activity.”