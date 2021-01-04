Nuclear output of EDF Group in France in 2020

This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com



A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: genera-tion, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.9 million customers(1), 28.8 million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2019. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) The customers were counted at the end of 2019 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

Only print this message if absolutely necessary.











EDF SA

French societe anonyme

With a share capital of 1 551 810 543 euros

Registered lead office : 22-30, avenue de Wagram

75382 Paris cedex 08

552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris







www.edf.fr CONTACTS







Press: +33 (0) 1 40 42 46 37







Analysts and Investors: +33 (0) 1 40 42 40 38

Attachment