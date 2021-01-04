 

Caledonia declares fourth increased quarterly dividend in five quarters

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 08:00  |  81   |   |   

ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly dividend of eleven United States cents (US$0.11) on each of the Company's shares.

Highlights

  • 10% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of 10 cents that was paid in October 2020.
  • 60% cumulative increase from the level of 6.875 cents since October 2019.
  • 4th increase in the quarterly dividend since October 2019.
  • Central Shaft scheduled to be commissioned during the first quarter of 2021.
  • Target production of 61,000 to 67,000 ounces of gold in 2021; target production of 80,000 ounces of gold per annum from 2022.1
  • Increasing production, a high gold price and good cost control have continued to result in increased cash generation which has given the Board confidence that the business can sustain a higher level of dividend distributions before the benefits of Central Shaft are realised.

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Curtis, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are pleased to announce an additional 10 per cent increase in our quarterly dividend, the fourth increase in the past 15 months representing a cumulative 60 per cent rise in the dividend since the first increase in October 2019. The decision by the Board to increase the dividend reflects our continued and increasing confidence in the outlook for our business. As we reported in our third quarter 2020 results, the business continues to perform well supported by strong production and a firm gold price.

“As we approach the end of the six-year investment programme at Blanket Mine, we expect the combination of rising production and declining capital investment over the next two years will give us the scope to consider further increases in the dividend in addition to providing funding for investment in new projects, including the exploration prospects at Glen Hume and Connemara North as announced on 10 and 17 December 2020, respectively.”

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

  • Ex-dividend date: January 14, 2021
  • Record date: January 15, 2021
  • Dividend cheque mailing date: January 29, 2021

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy
Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caledonia declares fourth increased quarterly dividend in five quarters ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly dividend of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Saga Pure Asa: Share Capital Increase Registered
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
ObsEva appoints David Renas as Chief Financial Officer
Voltalia SA: Start of operations at the biomass power plant of Cacao, in French Guiana
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trades - Warrant Exercise
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe