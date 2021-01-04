 

Total voting rights

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Total Voting Rights
4 January 2021

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing ONE VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 31 December 2020, are summarised as follows:

  Shares in issue Voting rights per share Voting rights
Ordinary Shares of 1p each 160,389,936 1 160,389,936
Total Voting Rights     160,389,936

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing ONE VCT plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


Disclaimer

