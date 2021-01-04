 

Tiziana Life Sciences plc ("Tiziana" or the "Company") - Tiziana announces completion of the clinical trial with nasally administered Foralumab, its proprietary fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Brazil

  • Anecdotal feedback from Foralumab-treated patients was positive and suggests that the treatment was well-tolerated
  • The scientific approaches underlying this clinical study could potentially be effective against SARs, MERS, and all variants of coronaviruses
  • This trial is the first to evaluate nasally administered Foralumab to improve the immune system’s fight against coronaviruses

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases, announces the completion of its clinical study in Brazil investigating nasally administered Foralumab, its proprietary human monoclonal antibody, either alone or in combination with orally administered dexamethasone in COVID-19 patients.

The clinical study was completed in collaboration with scientific teams at the Harvard Medical School (Boston, USA), Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Santos Hospital (Santos, Brazil) and INTRIALS, a world-class, full-service Latin American CRO based in São Paulo, Brazil. The last patients in the trial received their final dose on 21 December 2020.

The topline data from the trial is expected to be available in January 2021.

Because COVID-19 enters through the nasal and respiratory passage, the proprietary nasal formulation and nasal delivery of Foralumab is an innovative approach to provide immediate relief to COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Howard Weiner (the Robert L. Kroc Professor of Neurology at the Harvard Medical School, Director and Founder of the Partners Multiple Sclerosis Center, and Co-Director of the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital) commented:

“Nasal administration of Foralumab to modulate the human immune system is a potentially transformative approach for treating patients with a variety of human diseases with dysregulated immune systems. Preclinical data from our laboratory have shown that the nasal administration of anti-CD3 stimulates Tregs that can suppress inflammation and ameliorate inflammatory diseases. Furthermore, nasal anti-CD3 dampens cytotoxic CD8 T cell responses that are known to cause lung damage in COVID-19 patients.”

