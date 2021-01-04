 

Irish Continental Group plc Directorate change

 4 January 2021

The Board of Irish Continental Group plc is pleased to announce the co-option to the Board of Lesley Williams as a non-executive Director. The appointment is effective immediately.

Lesley has over 25 years’ experience in capital markets having held senior positions with Investec Bank plc as Head of Irish Equities, Euronext Dublin (formerly the Irish Stock Exchange) as Head of Irish Market and Goodbody Stockbrokers as Head of Institutional Equity Sales, and is currently an independent non-executive Director. Her board positions include a number of directorships in the asset management and International fund sectors. She is also a past director of Dublin Port Company where she held the position of Chairperson of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Lesley is an Associate member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFA) from which she also holds a certificate in ESG investing and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment.

There are no further disclosures required to be made under Listing Rule 6.6.7 relating to this appointment.

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 1 6075628   Email: info @icg.ie
David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +353 1 6075628   Email: info @icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations Tel: +353 1 475 1444  Email: press@q4pr.ie

