ZhongWu is a Chinese company focused on the R&D and commercialization of sterilization technology and related processing equipment in various industries such as dairy, juice/beverages, food, drugs, etc. ZhongWu is an affiliate company of ZhongYa Group, a Chinese publicly listed company and the largest bottling & packaging solution provider in the dairy, beverage, juice, food oil, household chemicals, and other liquid products in China. ZhongWu & ZhongYa together provide turn-key solutions to over 300+ juice/beverage clients in China including major tier-1 brands such as NongFu Spring, Wahaha, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, COFCO, Danone, Yili, Cargill, Yihai Kerry, Arla, etc.

ArcAroma is pleased to announce that we have signed a strategic partnership agreement with ZhongWu on the joint development of the “Super Juice” market in China. Target to sell at least 40 CEPT systems, with a Net Sales value of 140 MSEK in the coming 3 years. At the signing of the agreement, ZhongWu buys a juiceCEPTplus for 3 MSEK.

The partnership with ZhongWu targets the co-development of the significant potential of the Premium juice market in China. The first step is to jointly establish a “China Super Juice R&D Center”, which aims to validate various types of Premium juices based on ArcAroma’s juiceCEPTplus system to obtain the local industry acceptance of the process and consumers qualifications. ZhongWu will immediately buy a juiceCEPTplus Odin system after signing the partnership agreement. ArcAroma and ZhongWu target to sell at least 40 juiceCEPTplus systems during next three years with a Net Sales value of 140 MSEK. When ArcAroma Shanghai reach a sales volume of 100 CEPT machines per year local production will be considered.

There is significant growth potential in the Premium juice market in China. As per the statistics by Frost & Sullivan, in 2019 the total juice market is 144 billion RMB in China, the Premium juice market is around 7% share. However, the Premium juice market grows at 13% per year in average while the traditional juice at only 0.4%. As a reference the Premium juice market share in Japan is now 30% and that indicates the level that China might reach.

“We are glad to enter the partnership with ZhongWu for the Chinese Premium juice market, says Kevin Chen, Managing director of ArcAroma Shanghai. ZhongYa & ZhongWu is the solution provider behind major juice/beverage brands in China. Their strong local team with significant resources and connections with major brands will be a perfect match for ArcAroma. The partnership will not only provide ArcAroma an efficient marketentry to tier-1 juice brands in China, but also to other key markets such as food oil, dairy, health and household chemicals, etc.”