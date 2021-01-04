Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)

Energy class B residential buildings will be located at Hipokrāta street 24. The size of the apartments ranges between 35-70 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 1,750 to 1,950 euros.

SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of the first stage of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project in Riga. Three 5-storey buildings with 117 apartments are to be completed by the end of 2021.

Merks Mežpilsēta ( www.merksmezpilseta.lv ) residential development will be located in one of the greenest neighbourhoods in Riga – Mežciems, making it the preferred living environment for young families. The residents of the first-floor apartments facing Dreiliņupīte stream or the forest will be able to enjoy private green areas, while all other apartments will have a balcony. All buildings will include an elevator, common and private storage rooms. There will be children’s playgrounds, sports fields and gazebos next to the buildings, as well as outdoor parking spaces.

SIA Merks ( merks.lv ) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction. SIA Merks is one of the leading residential real estate developers in Latvia. The company has built more than 1,500 apartments in Latvia.

Additional information: SIA Merks, Head of Real Estate development Mikus Freimanis, phone: +371 6737 3380.

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

