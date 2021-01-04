Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021

In 2021 Nanoform targets "at least 12 new non-GMP 1 (pre-clinical) customer projects and at least one new GMP (clinical) customer project". The company reported 2 non-GMP customer projects in 2019 and 7 non-GMP customer projects in Q1-Q3/2020. Nanoform's Q4/2020 report is due February 26 th , 2021.

Nanoform also reiterated its previously announced "First Biologics PoC2 project in 2021", as well as its 2025 mid-term business targets of:

to nanoform at least 50 new APIs 3 annually

annually to have in place 25 operating production lines of which 5 to 10 are expected to be GMP production lines

over 90 percent gross margin

approximately 200 employees

to be cash flow positive

In December 2020 Nanoform achieved all its near-term business targets for 2020 and 2021 announced in relation to the IPO (June 4th, 2020).

