 

Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 08:42  |  82   |   |   

HELSINKI, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, today announced a new near-term business target.

In 2021 Nanoform targets "at least 12 new non-GMP1 (pre-clinical) customer projects and at least one new GMP (clinical) customer project". The company reported 2 non-GMP customer projects in 2019 and 7 non-GMP customer projects in Q1-Q3/2020. Nanoform's Q4/2020 report is due February 26th, 2021.

Nanoform also reiterated its previously announced "First Biologics PoC2 project in 2021", as well as its 2025 mid-term business targets of:

  • to nanoform at least 50 new APIs3 annually
  • to have in place 25 operating production lines of which 5 to 10 are expected to be GMP production lines
  • over 90 percent gross margin
  • approximately 200 employees
  • to be cash flow positive

In December 2020 Nanoform achieved all its near-term business targets for 2020 and 2021 announced in relation to the IPO (June 4th, 2020).

For further information, please contact:

Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO

edward.haeggstrom@nanoform.com

+358 29 370 0150

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoofrm.com

+46 7686 650 11

1 Good Manufacturing Practice

2 Proof of Concept

3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

The information in the press release is information that Nanoform is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on January 4th, 2021 at 08:10 a.m. Finnish time.

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The Company focuses on reducing attrition in clinical trials and on enhancing drug molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. Nanoform's capabilities span the small to large molecule development space and the company focuses on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 562 1806. For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021 HELSINKI, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, today announced a new near-term business target. In 2021 Nanoform targets "at least 12 new non-GMP1 (pre-clinical) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to Acquire Wolseley UK, Leading Distributor of Plumbing, Heating and ...
Intravacc appoints three Supervisory Board members
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
The World's First New Year's Eve Party in the Metaverse
FDA Accepts Alkermes' Resubmission of New Drug Application for ALKS 3831
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods