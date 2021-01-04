Intravacc appoints three Supervisory Board members

BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intravacc, a world leader in translational research and development of vaccines, announces the appointment of three members in its Supervisory Board. As of January 1, 2021, Intravacc has become an independent public shareholding company, the State of the Netherlands being the sole shareholder. The Supervisory Board will consist of former ALT project director of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), Nico Oudendijk (Chairman), former Minister for Medical Care and Sports, Bruno Bruins, and Dr. Karin Dorrepaal, former member of the Board of Management of pharmaceutical company Schering AG.

Nico Oudendijk worked in Amsterdam for 20 years at the interface of Youth Care, Psychiatry and Crisis Care, of which the last 12 years as General Director of the Amsterdam psycho-social and psychiatric institute 'Triangel'. From 2013 to 2020 he was director of ALT project management at VWS, with several assignments including the privatization of Intravacc. From 2010 to 2012 he served as director of the Netherlands Vaccine Institute (NVI) and was responsible for the sale of the NVI's production facilities. Since 1991, Oudendijk has held various positions within the Dutch Ministry of Welfare, Public Health and Culture. Such as, director of Mental Health Care and Professions, director of Curative Somatic Care, Director General Public Health, acting inspector-general at the Health Care Inspectorate (IGZ) and Envoy for the BES islands (The Caribbean Netherlands) on behalf of the Ministers of VWS and of Youth and Family.

Bruno Bruins is currently interim chairman of the board of HTM, the public transportation company of The Hague. From October 2017 to March 2020, Bruins was Minister for Medical Care and Sport at the Dutch Ministry of Health. Between 2012 and October 2017, Bruins was chairman of the board of Dutch National Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) and from 2008 to 2011 he was a member of the board of directors of public transportation company Connexxion Holding N.V. Bruins was State Secretary for Education, Culture and Science from July 2006 to February 2007 and from 2000 to 2006 he served as alderman of The Hague and between 2004 and 2006 also as deputy mayor. His side activities included the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board of the Dutch public broadcasting organization NPO (2016-2017).