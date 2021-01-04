 

Mexus Increasing Gold Production Capacity at Santa Elena Mine

globenewswire
04.01.2021   

CABORCA, Mexico, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) released an update on mining operations at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, Sonora State, MX. Over the past few months the company has replaced the original heap leach pad and added mineralized material from the Mexus III pit. This area has an impressive geological structure as a mixed oxide thrust shear zone with shattered quartz fragments and some quartz stock work near the major quartz vein. An additional 5000 tons of this material will be crushed and ready to leach by January 5th. This material runs .9 to 1.2 gpt Au head ore with pregnant solution returning to the pond expected at .29 to .36 gpt Au to start. This additional tonnage will increase our pregnant solution flow from 27gpm to 45gpm with 100gpm expected to be reached by February 1st. As additional tons of mineralized material are placed on the pad the square feet of surface area increases allowing for additional cyanide solution to leach. The company expects to reach 350gpm by mid-2021.    

“As 2021 begins I’m reminded of the great opportunity we have at the Santa Elena property. Mexus controls over 20,000 acres with half being on the Mojave Sonora Mega Shear Zone. Fresnillo’s Noche Buena and La Herradura mines, which neighbors Mexus property, are mining this same system. The company will continue to keep all options open for further exploration and development of our property which could include partnership with other mining companies to maximize shareholder return.” added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson, Sr.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico.  The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico.  Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.   Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960 Paul Thompson Sr

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.




