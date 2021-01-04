The business name of the subsidiary of AS PRFoods changes





The business name of Osaühing Vettel, which belongs to the AS PRFoods group, changes. As of 01.01.2021, Osaühing Vettel will continue its activities under the business name Heimon Kala OÜ. All other company details remain the same and the change of business name does not have any other legal consequences. The change of the business name is related to the harmonization of the group's marketing activities.