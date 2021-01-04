 

DGAP-News Adrenomed Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Wolfgang Baiker as CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.01.2021, 09:30  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: Adrenomed AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Adrenomed Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Wolfgang Baiker as CEO

04.01.2021 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adrenomed Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Wolfgang Baiker as CEO

- Former CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corp. to accelerate Adrenomed's development of Adrecizumab in septic shock

Hennigsdorf/Berlin (Germany), January 04, 2021 - Adrenomed AG, the vascular integrity company, announced today that its Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Wolfgang Baiker as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2021.

Dr. Baiker provides over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and until his recent retirement served as President and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA. Previously, he held various roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, including Head of Global Development, Head of Global Manufacturing and Global Quality, as well as Head of the Biopharmaceutical Business Unit. Currently, Dr. Baiker is a Venture Partner with Wellington Partners, chairs the Board of Trustees of the Max Planck Institute of Polymer Research and sits on multiple boards of biopharmaceutical start-up companies. Dr. Baiker studied medicine at the Universities of Bochum, Berlin, Ulm, Sheffield and Munich and obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Ulm and an MBA from Pace University in New York.

Dr. Bernd Wegener, Chairman of Adrenomed's Supervisory Board, said: "It is a true pleasure to welcome Dr. Wolfgang Baiker as CEO of Adrenomed. From his extraordinary career and exacting decision-making roles, Dr. Baiker brings a wealth of experience along the pharmaceutical value chain. He is highly respected in both the European markets and the US, where he has built a rare track record of success and where he has a very thorough senior level network."

"I have been impressed by the results of Adrenomed's Phase II study evaluating Adrecizumab in septic shock. Adrenomed has built a strong, biomarker-guided therapeutic approach based on a unique mode of action addressing the loss of vascular integrity as a major cause of mortality in sepsis," said Dr. Wolfgang Baiker. "It is an exciting opportunity to be offered the responsibility to lead the company through the next stages in the development of an urgently needed therapeutic to treat sepsis and septic shock."

About Adrenomed

Adrenomed AG is a German privately financed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Adrenomed's mission is to rescue vascular integrity in order to save the lives of critically ill patients with limited treatment options. Founded in 2009 by a management team with decades of in-depth experience in sepsis and deep knowledge in diagnostics and drug development, the company's lead product candidate Adrecizumab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody. Adrecizumab targets the vasoprotective peptide Adrenomedullin, an essential regulator of vascular integrity. Adrecizumab has successfully completed a biomarker-guided, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized, multicenter proof-of-concept Phase II trial with 301 patients suffering from septic shock. For further information, please visit www.adrenomed.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact

Adrenomed AG
Frauke Hein, Ph.D. (Chief Business Officer)
phone: +49 (0)3302 2077814
fhein@adrenomed.com 		Media Inquiries

MC Services AG
Eva Bauer / Julia von Hummel
phone: +49 (0)89 21022880
adrenomed@mc-services.eu

04.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1157935  04.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1157935&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Adrenomed Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Wolfgang Baiker as CEO DGAP-News: Adrenomed AG / Key word(s): Personnel Adrenomed Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Wolfgang Baiker as CEO 04.01.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Adrenomed Supervisory Board appoints Dr. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Existing bitcoin mining customer expands contract volume by more than 200 MW
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger receives up to 22.5 million euros in public funding to build environmentally friendly ...
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Neue CEO von Pfeiffer Vacuum, Dr. Britta Giesen, tritt ihr Amt an
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit mit neuer innovativer Modulbauweise
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger erhält bis zu 22.5 Mio. Euro öffentliche Gelder für den Aufbau einer ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG starts into 2021 with its new Stock Exchange Initial 'ECV'
DGAP-News: Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG startet in das Börsenjahr 2021 mit dem Börsenkürzel 'ECV'
DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: Change in PWO Executive Board
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Closing der Veräußerung der Gallus-Gruppe Anfang 2021 erwartet
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Der Vollzug des Kaufvertrags über die Gesellschaftsanteile der IFA Hotel Faro Maspalomas, S.A.U. ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...