Adrenomed Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Wolfgang Baiker as CEO

- Former CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA Corp. to accelerate Adrenomed's development of Adrecizumab in septic shock

Hennigsdorf/Berlin (Germany), January 04, 2021 - Adrenomed AG, the vascular integrity company, announced today that its Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Wolfgang Baiker as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2021.

Dr. Baiker provides over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and until his recent retirement served as President and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA. Previously, he held various roles at Boehringer Ingelheim, including Head of Global Development, Head of Global Manufacturing and Global Quality, as well as Head of the Biopharmaceutical Business Unit. Currently, Dr. Baiker is a Venture Partner with Wellington Partners, chairs the Board of Trustees of the Max Planck Institute of Polymer Research and sits on multiple boards of biopharmaceutical start-up companies. Dr. Baiker studied medicine at the Universities of Bochum, Berlin, Ulm, Sheffield and Munich and obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Ulm and an MBA from Pace University in New York.

Dr. Bernd Wegener, Chairman of Adrenomed's Supervisory Board, said: "It is a true pleasure to welcome Dr. Wolfgang Baiker as CEO of Adrenomed. From his extraordinary career and exacting decision-making roles, Dr. Baiker brings a wealth of experience along the pharmaceutical value chain. He is highly respected in both the European markets and the US, where he has built a rare track record of success and where he has a very thorough senior level network."

"I have been impressed by the results of Adrenomed's Phase II study evaluating Adrecizumab in septic shock. Adrenomed has built a strong, biomarker-guided therapeutic approach based on a unique mode of action addressing the loss of vascular integrity as a major cause of mortality in sepsis," said Dr. Wolfgang Baiker. "It is an exciting opportunity to be offered the responsibility to lead the company through the next stages in the development of an urgently needed therapeutic to treat sepsis and septic shock."

About Adrenomed

Adrenomed AG is a German privately financed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Adrenomed's mission is to rescue vascular integrity in order to save the lives of critically ill patients with limited treatment options. Founded in 2009 by a management team with decades of in-depth experience in sepsis and deep knowledge in diagnostics and drug development, the company's lead product candidate Adrecizumab is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody. Adrecizumab targets the vasoprotective peptide Adrenomedullin, an essential regulator of vascular integrity. Adrecizumab has successfully completed a biomarker-guided, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, randomized, multicenter proof-of-concept Phase II trial with 301 patients suffering from septic shock. For further information, please visit www.adrenomed.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

