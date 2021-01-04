 

RADA to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) today announced that it will participate in a number of upcoming virtual investor conferences and investor meetings in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, January 14, 2021, management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth conference. Management will be publicly presenting the Company presentation at 12:30pm ET via the Needham conference portal and will be meeting virtually with investors on a one-on-one basis throughout the day.

On Thursday, February 4, 2021, management will participate in the AGP Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference and will be meeting virtually with investors on a one-on-one basis throughout the day.

On Thursday, February 11, 2021, management will participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference. Management will be publicly presenting the Company presentation at 8:30am ET via the Cowen conference portal and will be meeting virtually with investors on a one-on-one basis throughout the day.

Investors wishing to participate in any of the above events and meet virtually with management, should be in touch with their contact at the respective organizing banks or contact RADA’s investor relations team.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including active military protection, counter-UAS, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Company Contact:
Avi Israel (CFO)
Tel: +972-76-538-6200
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com



 IR Contact
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft, Partner
Tel: 1 617 318 3096
rada@gkir.com

