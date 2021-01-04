 

Velcan Holdings Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 4th January 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 28th DECEMBER 2020 TO 1st JANUARY 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
28/12/2020 740 6.98 5 165.20 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
29/12/2020 225 7 1 575 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
30/12/2020 - - - - -
31/12/2020 - - - - -
01/01/2021 - - - - -
Total 965 - 6 740.2 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

 

