Discovery and Vodafone Announce Landmark Partnership Including new discovery+ Streaming Service

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. and Vodafone have signed a new long-term, multi-platform agreement in Europe under which Vodafone customers in 12 markets can continue to enjoy Discovery's unique content portfolio. The parties will also collaborate on making discovery+ available to existing Vodafone subscriber bases across Europe. discovery+ is the definitive real-life entertainment streaming service that aggregates Discovery's iconic and much-loved brands and content around the globe.

The partnership covers Vodafone's TV and mobile customers in the UK*, Germany, Turkey*, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland will be able to watch their favourite content from Discovery's iconic brands, the BBC's natural history collection*, plus Eurosport's premium sports offering, all in one place for the first time ever.

At launch, discovery+ will have one of the largest content offerings of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of global and local content, and original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery has category leadership, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and high-quality documentaries. Beginning with the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, discovery+ will become the streaming Home of the Olympics in Europe with access to every minute, every medal, and every hero, live and on demand*.

This partnership gives Discovery access to roughly 100m Vodafone TV, Fixed Broadband and Mobile-subscribers across Europe to which discovery+ can be made available for a promotional period that will vary by market. Launches will be supported by high-profile marketing campaigns including a wide array of 'always on' customer promotional activities on both Vodafone and Discovery owned platforms. The rollout in 12 markets is planned during the course of 2021 and 2022. In addition, Discovery's linear channels will continue to be available to Vodafone customers on TV in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland.