 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 10:17  |  44   |   |   

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 28 December 2020 to 30 December 2020:

  Number of
A shares 		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 8,854   109,055,951
28 December 2020 240 12,785.6667 3,068,560
29 December 2020 230 12,720.3478 2,925,680
30 December 2020 235 12,807.3617 3,009,730
Total 28-30 December 2020 705   9,003,970
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 747 12,771.5887 9,540,377
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 10,306   127,600,298
       
  Number of
B shares 		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 35,409   465,425,973
28 December 2020 1,200 13,779.0000 16,534,800
29 December 2020 1,150 13,687.2000 15,740,280
30 December 2020 1,200 13,773.9917 16,528,790
Total 28-30 December 2020 3,550   48,803,870
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,273 13,747.5690 31,248,224
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 41,232   545,478,068
               

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 119,176 A shares and 511,811 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.15% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 January 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


A.P. Moeller - Maersk (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program ANNOUNCEMENT A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
argenx to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Mkango Announces Warrant Transactions by Talaxis and Non-Executive Director
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
ObsEva appoints David Renas as Chief Financial Officer
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Accredited by College of American Pathologists, Completing First ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:27 Uhr
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.
28.12.20
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program.
28.12.20
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
28.12.20
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares.
22.12.20
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
21.12.20
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
21.12.20
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
21.12.20
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares
14.12.20
Notification of managers and closely related parties’ transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
14.12.20
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program