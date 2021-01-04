 

Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes

4 January 2021

Following the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union and the end of the transition period, Royal Dutch Shell plc ("Shell") hereby announces that the EU Home Member State of Shell for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC, as amended) will be the Netherlands.

As a consequence, going forward Shell will file certain regulatory information with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, or AFM) in accordance with applicable EU and Dutch law. Major shareholders will have to report substantial holdings in Shell to the AFM in accordance with applicable Dutch law, in addition to their ongoing disclosure obligations under the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR). Shell’s status as a UK PLC, headquartered in The Netherlands, remains the same.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International: +44 20 7934 5550
Americas: +1 713 241 4544


