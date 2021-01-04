Juva Life Brings Bold Outlook for the New Year

Company Founder and CEO, Doug Chloupek states, “As previously announced, our activities in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley are well underway with our delivery services generating growing revenues from our Redwood City and Stockton operations, and our plans are moving ahead with permitting, licensing and construction activities at our Hayward and Stockton facilities. We are just months away from increasing our revenue capability as our new facilities scale up and go online. Combined with the introduction of our a dvisory team in early December, we are now able to activate our proposed Life Sciences strategy for the new year.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“ Juva Life, ” “Juva” or the “ Company ”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and advanced formulations is pleased to offer insights into activities and strategic actions for the coming year.

Juva is addressing the absence of reliable and reproducible evidence-based cannabis products that individuals can rely upon for their health needs. With the development of a proprietary technology platform to standardize and clinically validate cannabis-based products, Juva will address the need for safe evidence-based cannabis products aimed at targeting serious medical illness. In doing so, Juva will address the needs of patients/consumers, regulators, healthcare providers and commercial partners.

Juva Life’s strategy mirrors the best practices of the ethical pharmaceutical industry coupled with a modern learning strategy to develop evidence-based products faster and at a lower cost basis. This provides dual benefits to patients who desire new products to treat their needs as well as to investors who have the potential to see accelerated value creation. The cornerstone of our platform is the standardization and clinical validation of complex natural products such as cannabis.

Juva’s platform consists of the following core elements:

IDENTIFICATION: Novel chemistry platform identifies combinations of bioactives that work together across multiple modes of action.

VALIDATION: Evidence-based clinical development platform coupled to advanced data science tools.

PRODUCTIZATION: Address unmet medical need spanning consumer and pharmaceutical categories.

COMMERCIALIZATION: Vertically integrated to enable efficient unlocking of value.

“We envision a new type of cannabis company” said Chloupek. “By introducing expertise in the science of cannabis we reduce development and discovery risk, and by employing expertise in the business of cannabis we can reduce commercial risk. Through this framework we have a solid strategy to leverage our regional revenue generation through investment in peer evaluated, scientifically developed formulations that aim to offer value-multiplied licensing opportunities to a potentially global audience. If we can prove efficacy and safety with products that consumers desire, then there is a quantifiably great opportunity ahead. That’s how we aim to build a sustainable business model and grow shareholder value.”