Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers Expands Into the U.K. Watterson Financial Planning to Join Connectus, Establishing a Presence in the U.K. Wealth Management Market for Connectus

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Watterson Financial Planning Limited ("Watterson Financial Planning") will be acquired by Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus"). This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Connectus

Connectus is a global consortium of client-centric advisers that deliver comprehensive wealth management advice through access to expanded services, shared resources and best practices. Connectus exemplifies the spirit of partnership and collaboration, yet celebrates the entrepreneurial mind-set of its advisers. Connectus is designed for founders and teams who want to continue to manage their client relationships and maintain their boutique cultures, while gaining the operational efficiencies of shared infrastructure and access to expanded client service capabilities.

Through Focus, Connectus advisers gain a strategic growth partner with specialized expertise. They benefit from Focus' scale and extensive network, continuity planning, insights and best practices. Focus is also a source of permanent capital to accelerate growth and enhance business and client outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.

About Watterson Financial Planning

Watterson Financial Planning is an independent financial planning firm based in Knutsford, Cheshire. They provide investment management and holistic financial planning, including retirement, inheritance, tax and insurance planning, to high net worth individuals and corporate clients located throughout the U.K. Watterson Financial Planning's goals-based approach to wealth management has helped create a long-standing and loyal client base under a recognizable brand in the U.K. market.