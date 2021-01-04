 

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA closes sale of barn and milk cooling technology businesses

04.01.2021 / 11:00
GEA closes sale of barn and milk cooling technology businesses

Düsseldorf, January 4, 2021 - On December 31, 2020, GEA has closed the sale of Japy Tech SAS (formerly GEA Farm Technologies Japy SAS) and Royal De Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA that was contractually agreed in November 2020. French company Japy Tech SAS produces milk cooling tanks in Dijon, France. Royal De Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. is a leading European manufacturer of barn equipment based in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands. GEA will retain access to the product portfolios of both companies so that it can continue to meet individual customer needs in the future. The two companies achieved combined revenues of around EUR 50 million in 2019. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction.

 

Corporate Media and Press:
Marc Pönitz
Peter-Müller-Strasse 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany
Phone +49 (0)211 9136-1500
marc.poenitz@gea.com
 

About GEA
"Engineering for a better world" is the driving and energizing principle connecting GEA's 18,500-strong workforce. As one of the world's largest systems suppliers, GEA makes an important contribution to a sustainable future with its solutions and services, particularly in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. In 2019, the Company generated consolidated revenue of EUR 4.9 billion. Across the globe, GEA's plants, processes and components contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic use as well as food waste in production.
GEA is listed on the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and also included in the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability indexes.

 

Contact
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com

Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
