 

36Kr Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BEIJING, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley China New Economy Summit, January 6-8, 2021
  • Needham 23rd Annual Growth Conference, January 11-15, 2021

Management will meet online with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China’s New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China’s New Economy.

