 

Increasing Research on Finding Efficient Disposable Solutions to Help Plastic Recycling Market Reach US$60 Bn in Valuation by 2027, finds TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 11:30  |  76   |   |   

- Recycling plastic waste is a highly complicated issue and has no real answer that will completely solve the problem

- The global plastic recycling market is expected witness a promising growth in the coming years as continuous research activities and increased funding will offer new application opportunities

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global plastic recycling market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

According to the research report, the global recycling market was initially valued at US$34 Bn in 2018. The research report expects the market to witness a healthy CAGR of 6.8% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth, the global plastic recycling market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$60 Bn by the fall of 2027.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Plastic Recycling Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Global Plastic Recycling Market – Overview

  • Demand for recycled PET and HDPE is increasing due to the low costs of recycled plastics. Plastic recyclers focus on PET and HDPE recycling and re-processing owing to their large demand and wide application in packaging, textiles, and construction industries.
  • Recyclers also need to focus on competitive pricing, as prices of virgin plastics are decreasing significantly over the last few years.
  • Recycled plastics can be used in consumer goods. These can be employed in several products such as kitchen tools, home furniture, general gadgets and appliances, cloth hangers, footwear, and personal care products.
  • The consumer goods industry has been expanding at a significant pace across the globe. This creates significant opportunities for the plastic recycling market

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Increasing Research on Finding Efficient Disposable Solutions to Help Plastic Recycling Market Reach US$60 Bn in Valuation by 2027, finds TMR - Recycling plastic waste is a highly complicated issue and has no real answer that will completely solve the problem - The global plastic recycling market is expected witness a promising growth in the coming years as continuous research activities …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
Discovery and Vodafone Announce Landmark Partnership Including new discovery+ Streaming Service
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to Acquire Wolseley UK, Leading Distributor of Plumbing, Heating and ...
Increasing Research on Finding Efficient Disposable Solutions to Help Plastic Recycling Market ...
Intravacc appoints three Supervisory Board members
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Web-based Curriculums Gain Traction as Social Distancing Alters Education Efforts
U.S. Gold Corp. Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) ...
OKEx to launch real-time settlement, allowing users to improve capital efficiency
Orvana Reports Updated NI 43-101 for its Spanish Operation: Five Years Life of Mine Plus Additional 3.4 MT @ 3.8 G/T Gold in Inferred Resources
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
The World's First New Year's Eve Party in the Metaverse
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods