Increasing Research on Finding Efficient Disposable Solutions to Help Plastic Recycling Market Reach US$60 Bn in Valuation by 2027, finds TMR

- The global plastic recycling market is expected witness a promising growth in the coming years as continuous research activities and increased funding will offer new application opportunities

- Recycling plastic waste is a highly complicated issue and has no real answer that will completely solve the problem

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that offers a detailed information about the global plastic recycling market. The research report tries to offer meaningful and actionable insights about the key segments, prominent growth drivers, restraining factors, geographical outlook, and the current situation of the vendor landscape of the global market.

According to the research report, the global recycling market was initially valued at US$34 Bn in 2018. The research report expects the market to witness a healthy CAGR of 6.8% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth, the global plastic recycling market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$60 Bn by the fall of 2027.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Plastic Recycling Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Global Plastic Recycling Market – Overview

Demand for recycled PET and HDPE is increasing due to the low costs of recycled plastics. Plastic recyclers focus on PET and HDPE recycling and re-processing owing to their large demand and wide application in packaging, textiles, and construction industries.

Recyclers also need to focus on competitive pricing, as prices of virgin plastics are decreasing significantly over the last few years.

Recycled plastics can be used in consumer goods. These can be employed in several products such as kitchen tools, home furniture, general gadgets and appliances, cloth hangers, footwear, and personal care products.

The consumer goods industry has been expanding at a significant pace across the globe. This creates significant opportunities for the plastic recycling market

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php