Columbia Property Trust Announces New Board Chair

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) announced today that Constance B. Moore has been appointed as chair of its board of directors, effective December 31, 2020. Ms. Moore, who has served as an independent director on Columbia’s board since 2017, succeeds John L. Dixon, who has served as chair since 2012 and as a member of Columbia’s board of directors since 2008. Mr. Dixon has elected to step down as chair but will continue as an independent director on the board.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve as board chair for the past eight years, and I am thrilled to leave the board’s guidance and governance on behalf of Columbia’s investors in Connie’s extremely capable hands,” said Mr. Dixon. “Connie’s extensive industry experience, as well as her deep understanding of Columbia, make her an outstanding steward of Columbia’s continued success.”

Ms. Moore has more than 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, most recently serving as president, CEO, and a board member of BRE Properties. She previously held several executive positions with Security Capital Group & Affiliates. Ms. Moore was the 2009 chair of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) and currently is a trustee and governor of the Urban Land Institute (ULI). She also serves as a board member for the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, the ULI Foundation, and ULI Global, as well as several other public companies and non-profit organizations.

“I am honored to be able to lead the board of directors and work closely with Columbia’s management team to create value for our investors,” said Ms. Moore. “John has filled this role for many years with the utmost integrity, and I am grateful that we will continue to benefit from his experience and leadership as a board member. I believe Columbia’s board, leadership team, and platform are well equipped to maintain value and unlock additional growth opportunities in our key markets of New York, D.C., Boston, and my own hometown of San Francisco.”