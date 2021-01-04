 

Columbia Property Trust Announces New Board Chair

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 12:00  |  57   |   |   

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) announced today that Constance B. Moore has been appointed as chair of its board of directors, effective December 31, 2020. Ms. Moore, who has served as an independent director on Columbia’s board since 2017, succeeds John L. Dixon, who has served as chair since 2012 and as a member of Columbia’s board of directors since 2008. Mr. Dixon has elected to step down as chair but will continue as an independent director on the board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005072/en/

Constance B. Moore has been appointed as chair of the board of directors of Columbia Property Trust, effective December 31, 2020. Ms. Moore, who has served as an independent director on Columbia’s board since 2017, succeeds John L. Dixon, who has served as chair since 2012 and as a member of Columbia’s board of directors since 2008. Mr. Dixon will continue as an independent director on the board. (Photo: Business Wire)

Constance B. Moore has been appointed as chair of the board of directors of Columbia Property Trust, effective December 31, 2020. Ms. Moore, who has served as an independent director on Columbia’s board since 2017, succeeds John L. Dixon, who has served as chair since 2012 and as a member of Columbia’s board of directors since 2008. Mr. Dixon will continue as an independent director on the board. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It has been an incredible honor to serve as board chair for the past eight years, and I am thrilled to leave the board’s guidance and governance on behalf of Columbia’s investors in Connie’s extremely capable hands,” said Mr. Dixon. “Connie’s extensive industry experience, as well as her deep understanding of Columbia, make her an outstanding steward of Columbia’s continued success.”

Ms. Moore has more than 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, most recently serving as president, CEO, and a board member of BRE Properties. She previously held several executive positions with Security Capital Group & Affiliates. Ms. Moore was the 2009 chair of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) and currently is a trustee and governor of the Urban Land Institute (ULI). She also serves as a board member for the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, the ULI Foundation, and ULI Global, as well as several other public companies and non-profit organizations.

“I am honored to be able to lead the board of directors and work closely with Columbia’s management team to create value for our investors,” said Ms. Moore. “John has filled this role for many years with the utmost integrity, and I am grateful that we will continue to benefit from his experience and leadership as a board member. I believe Columbia’s board, leadership team, and platform are well equipped to maintain value and unlock additional growth opportunities in our key markets of New York, D.C., Boston, and my own hometown of San Francisco.”

Seite 1 von 2
Columbia Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Columbia Property Trust Announces New Board Chair Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) announced today that Constance B. Moore has been appointed as chair of its board of directors, effective December 31, 2020. Ms. Moore, who has served as an independent director on Columbia’s board since …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
UBS Group AG to Hold Next Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Lagardère Secures and Strengthens Its Liquidity Position
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb’s Application for Zeposia (ozanimod) for ...
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity